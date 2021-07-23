Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 9,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

