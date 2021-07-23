Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,666.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $75,666.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

