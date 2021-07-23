Landbox (LAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,208.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Landbox has a market capitalization of $595,907.14 and approximately $175,208.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00140515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.34 or 1.00134791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

