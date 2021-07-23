Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings III by 31.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 855,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 205,072 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LCY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

