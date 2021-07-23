Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

