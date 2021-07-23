Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

SWIM opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

