LATOKEN (LA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $115,953.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $115,953.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

