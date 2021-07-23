Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $316.05 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $258.82 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

