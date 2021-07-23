Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.02. 293,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,845,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a PE ratio of -191.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $53,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
