Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.02. 293,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,845,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a PE ratio of -191.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $53,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

