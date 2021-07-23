Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $175.07 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

