Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.87. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,545,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,500,694. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $374,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

