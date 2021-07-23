LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $10.10 on Monday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $5,216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

