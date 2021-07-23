Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given a $110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) received a $110.00 target price from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,788. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of -74.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

