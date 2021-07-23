Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.36.

LSPD opened at C$105.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.79. The firm has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.08.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

