Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

LMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LMST traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

