Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

