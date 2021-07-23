Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD opened at $375.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.