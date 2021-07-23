Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

