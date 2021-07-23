Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$84.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on L. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$96.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.86.

TSE:L opened at C$79.29 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$80.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

