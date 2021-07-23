Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 424,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,597,000 after buying an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $379.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

