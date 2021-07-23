Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

