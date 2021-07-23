Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 6,271 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PZZA opened at $119.27 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

