Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 100,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,465,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

