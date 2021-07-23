Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $1 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,009,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,500,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

