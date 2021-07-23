Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHOO opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

