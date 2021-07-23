Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.