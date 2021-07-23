Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires 268,139 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $739,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.88. 7,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.60 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.95, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.