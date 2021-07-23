Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 650,000 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

