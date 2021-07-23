Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

