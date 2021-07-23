Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 259,379 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,379 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

