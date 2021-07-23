Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,810,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of Endava at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Endava by 65.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 29.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in Endava by 69.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $122.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $125.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

