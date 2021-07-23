LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives €686.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €686.45 ($807.59).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

EPA:MC traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €660.40 ($776.94). 391,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €657.33.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

