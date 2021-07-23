Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lyft and QIWI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 5 22 0 2.81 QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $69.73, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. QIWI has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QIWI is more favorable than Lyft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.68 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -12.15 QIWI $585.30 million 1.12 $124.79 million $2.23 4.70

QIWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIWI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71% QIWI 22.08% 33.90% 14.29%

Risk & Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QIWI

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

