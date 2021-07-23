M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Up 2.9%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.96. Approximately 749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 639,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

