Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,204. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.