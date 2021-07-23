MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,314,300.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MTSI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -861.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

