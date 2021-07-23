Macquarie Downgrades TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) to Underperform

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $9.42.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
