Macquarie Downgrades TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) to Underperform

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $9.42.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, multi-currency accounts, cash concentration and liquid accounts, and foreign currency deposits; supply chain solutions; personal and home loans, overdraft and construction loans, unsecured loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; advisory services; loans for purchasing operating premises; and credit cards.

