MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $27.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 233,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 269,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

