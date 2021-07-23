MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 460.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.