Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

MMP stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

