MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMYT opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

