Man Group plc Has $7.46 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

