Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 249,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4,237.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 499,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

