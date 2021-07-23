Man Group plc Sells 18,216 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $226.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.