Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

