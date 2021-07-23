Margaret Echerd Sells 1,800 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.