MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $545.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $528.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $464.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.85. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.