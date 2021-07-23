Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $154.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $24,124,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

