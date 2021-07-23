Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 4.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $146.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

