Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 727.50 ($9.50). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47), with a volume of 132,077 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 610.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,643.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

